Phyto-Riker (GIHOC) Pharmaceuticals Limited launches 60 anniversary

The Phyto-Riker Pharmaceuticals Limited (PRG), formerly Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation Pharmaceuticals (GIHOC), has launched activities to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the company.
The company was established in 1962, as part of national drive to establish a state-owned pharmaceutical company.
It became known for quality and medications in Ghana and West Africa.
A series of activities have been lined up to mark the 60th anniversary celebration which is being held on the theme “Trusted quality for great health: 60 years of continuous impact.”
The activities, will be climaxed with a durbar in August 2022.
Other activities include donations to selected hospitals and medical institutions, an Accra roadshow to increase public awareness of health-related issues, Kumasi roadshow in October and games in December.
Vibrant brand
Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Theresa Yamson, acknowledged the contributions of suppliers, the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) and other regulatory stakeholders as well as staff, both present and past, who worked hard and continued to work every day to deliver the utmost best to “take our company forward.”
“Today, as we commence with the launch of our activities to commemorate 60 years of continued impact, I am confident that the next 60 years will be even brighter and more successful for Phyto-Riker Pharmaceuticals, so that generations to come will understand the depth of the vision started by our forefathers and value the economic and social development that comes with having a strong and vibrant pharmaceutical manufacturing sector here in Ghana,” she said.
Embrace disruptive innovations
The Board Chairman of PRG, Kwesi Atuah, stressed the need for the company to embrace technological innovations in order to allow the entity move to greater height.
“My challenge to you is that let us embrace innovation and disruption; let us find out what we can do and go ahead to do it to keep Phyto-Riker going,” he said.
Achievements worth emulating
In a goodwill message, the Deputy CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Dr Akua O. Amartey, described PRG as one of the maiden pharmaceutical clients of the FDA and continued to be a major stakeholder in the production and supply of quality pharmaceutical products in Ghana.
She said as one of the oldest pharmaceutical industries in the county, PRG had demonstrated a lot of commitment in ensuring that products manufactured from the company were of good quality, safe and efficacious.
“The company has over the years registered over 70 pharmaceutical products with the FDA in compliance with the provisions of the Public Health Act 2012 (851),” she said.