Philanthropist and banker Nana Serwaah donates to Comfort for the Aged home

A philanthropist and banker, Nana Serwaah Bossman has donated some assorted food items and detergents to the Comfort for the Aged, an aged care residential facility near Kasoa (Galilea) in the Central region.
The donation was part of an activity for her birthday on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Nana Serwaah, who was accompanied by her mother Mrs. Esther Gyebi, family and friends, presented items including bags of rice, bottles of water and soft drinks, boxes of biscuits as well as packs of toiletries, buckets and sacks of detergents plus an undisclosed amount of money.
They had the birthday lunch together, danced, sang and made merry.
Presenting the items, Nana Serwaah said as a Christian, she was motivated to undertake the gesture because the Bible admonished Christians to honour their parents and that included the aged in society.
In view of this, she said, it was important to celebrate her birthday with the elderly who had contributed so much to society.
“I believe that ageing is unavoidable and so it is imperative that we take care of our older ones and make like comfortable for them whilst we can especially for their sacrifices and sweat in helping build our lives and nation as a whole,” Nana Serwaah said.
She added that the gesture was a token of her appreciation for all the elderly had done for society in years past.
Gratitude
The administrator in charge of the facility, Henry Ofori, who received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed his profound gratitude to Ms Bossman for her kind gesture and her thoughtfulness towards the elderly.
He urged individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture because the elderly had served society in years passed and it was their turn to be taken care of.
For that, Mr Ofori said that it was important for the rest of society to direct their attention towards the aged, pray for them and take care of them in every way they could.