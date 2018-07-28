Parliament approves deal to trade Ghana’s bauxite for Chinese-funded roads

Parliament has passed the master project support agreement for a 2 billion dollar facility for the construction of priority projects by Chinese firm SynoHydro Corporation
.
Mr Ofori-Atta said in the mid-year budget review that Sinohydro Group
The house was earlier divided over the agreement.
While the Majority said the facility was just a barter agreement, the Minority says it amounts to a loan that does not augur well for the economy.
Raising arguments against the motion for approval earlier, Deputy Minority Leader, James Avedzi had indicated that the terms of the agreement only pointed to the fact that it was a loan, adding that government was being untruthful.
Earlier today [Saturday] the House also passed four tax amendments to reflect the reality of government policy as announced in the Mid-Year Budget Review.
The Bills are the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Amendment Bill, The National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) Amendment Bill, The Income Tax Amendment Bill and the Value Added Tax Amendment Bill.
A final Bill, the Luxury Vehicle Levy Bill, is expected to be passed later today [Saturday].
