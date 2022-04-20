Over 6000 KNUST students defer courses for non payment of fees

Over 6000 students, representing about 8 per cent of the 85,256 student population of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have had to defer their courses in line with university regulations for non payment of school fees.
The Academic Board of the KNUST deferred the programmes of the students for non payment of academic user fees.
Early this year, the university extended the payment date from March 21, 2022 to April 11, 2022 to allow the students to honour their obligation.
However, as of last week when mid-semester examinations had started, the over 6000 students had reneged on their promises following an earlier plea.
Some of the students started receiving messages from the university's administration on Tuesday afternoon that they have been deferred due to their inability to meet the minimum requirements of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy.
“Dear student, your programme has been deferred as you have not met the minimum requirement of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy. Thank you,” one of the messages, a copy of which has been pasted below read.
KNUST URO's explanation
The University Relations Officer of KNUST, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, told Graphic Online on Wednesday [April 20, 2022] that the university was aware that some of the affected students have invested their fees in many businesses including online hailing taxi services and were yet to recoup the investment and make payment.
Graphic Online is aware of a number of students who reside at the nearby Ayeduase community, who have invested in bakery services to support their education.
"Recently, a pastor even called after hearing of the deadline to confirm whether a particular student [church member] has made payment, but a check indicated that he has squandered the money," the URO told Graphic Online.
He added that the severity of the problem was such that a number of students also use their fees to engage in online betting especially on the English Premier League (EPL), and most of them have run at a loss.
"The rules of the university are clear and they can only make a return next academic year if they are able to honour their obligation," he said.