Organised Labour schedules street protest on Feb 13 against VAT Imposition on Electricity

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 02 - 2024 , 16:30

Members of organised labour across Ghana have said they will lay down their tools on February 13 to protest against the government's introduction of a 15 per cent value added tax (VAT) on residential electricity consumption.

The Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, who addressed the media at a press briefing Friday afternoon said the decision had been taken by the leadership of organised labour during a closed-door session.

The decision to protest he said, was deemed necessary due to the government's failure to address their grievances regarding the imposition of VAT on electricity usage.

As a result, he called on all workers in Ghana to begin wearing ‘red’ to work from Monday to send a strong signal to the government that they won’t compromise till the government drops the decision to impose VAT on electricity.

“Today we hear they have imposed VAT on books and soon it will be water and then it will be on how many children we can have,” Dr Baah said.