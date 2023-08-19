Okyenhene extends olive branch to Nkwantananhene

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Aug - 19 - 2023 , 09:54

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has re-established cordial relations with the Chief of Akyem Nkwantanan in the Eastern Region, Barima Adanse-Akyem Omane, after more than a decade of a feud between the two.

Osagyefo Ofori Panin, who is also the Omanhene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area and President of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, has consequently lifted a long-standing prohibition he placed on the Nkwantananhene from attending meetings of the traditional council in Kyebi.

Before the benign gesture of Osagyefo Ofori Panin, the Chief of Kwabeng, Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto ll, who is also the Gyaasehene of Akyem Abuakwa, had interceded on behalf of the Chief of Nkwantanan and a section of his elders, pleading on their behalf for the resolution of the matter of their broken relations with the Okyenhene.

News conference

Barima Omane made this known at a news conference at Nkwantanan last Sunday.

He said Osagyefo, who spoke passionately on the occasion, recounted the role he (Barima Omane) had once played at the council until he committed certain wrongs against the Okyenhene.

He said the Okyenhene said he had put all behind him and forgiven him unconditionally, with the hope that he would go back to help the Okyenhene in his administration and reign.

Barima Omane said Osagyefo Ofori Panin also assured the people of Nkwantanan that he had not forsaken them, adding that whatever problems existed in the royal family should also be resolved.

Reconciliation

In matters following the event of the Standing Committee where Osagyefo Ofori Panin reconciled with Barima Omane, his elders and the youth of Nkwantanan, Barima Omane has briefed sections of the people of Nkwantanan accordingly.

The Nkwantananhene said although Osagyefo Ofori Panin had pardoned him, he offered a sincere apology to the high office of the President of the Council and to the person of Osagyefo Ofori Panin for any pain caused him.

He pledged to rededicate himself to the service of Okyeman.

Barima Omane praised Osagyefo Ofori Panin for his reconciliatory gesture and general passion for development.