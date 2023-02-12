Okaikwei South MP supports 200 students

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman, has supported 200 needy senior high and tertiary students financially in her constituency.
The gesture which forms part of her annual support for needy students was to reduce the financial burden on parents whenever school resumed.
Speaking to the media shortly after her presentation in Accra, Ms Newman said the support was to ensure no student was left behind due to financial difficulties.
“As we do every year, today we have met here to support basic school students with academic materials and also support them with their fees and feeding needs, so they can focus on their books and learn hard to get the good grades required of them.
“Last year, we supported 150 students, but this year, we have increased to 200 students, because the students in need in the constituency are many,” she said.
Appreciation
Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Sandra Owusu Adjei, who is a final year student at the University of Ghana (UG), commended the MP for giving hope to brilliant but needy students to pursue education to greater heights.
“This support is a good one which will go a long way to help us, and I assure our MP that we will study hard and excel in our studies to make everyone proud,” she said.