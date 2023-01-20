Okada rider, Immigration officer shot at Aflao border

An argument between a Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officer and a local okada rider at the Aflao Beat 9 Border Post over the nationality of his pillion rider suddenly turned nasty and led to the shooting of the rider and another immigration officer.
The rider and immigration officer were both hit in the leg by bullets from the gun of a soldier who turned up at the scene to quell the chaos.
The two injured persons were rushed to the Aflao Municipal Hospital after the incident at about 9am last Sunday.
The immigration officer who is yet to be named has since been treated and discharged while the rider identified by some local residents who spoke to this reporter as Kwaku Tengey, 35, has been transferred to the Ho Teaching Hospital for further treatment.
The incident has led to an uneasy calm between the local residents and the security agencies in the border town.
Incident
Briefing the Daily Graphic about the incident, the Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Maxwell Lugudor, said an enquiry had begun into the matter.
The MCE, who is also the chairman of the Municipal Security Council, said when the immigration officer spotted the okada at the border spot that morning, he signalled the rider to stop for the pillion rider to be profiled.
The immigration officer was said to have insisted that the pillion rider who was light-skinned looked more like a foreigner than a Ghanaian.
“The rider maintained that he was carrying his brother on the bike and prevented the officer from subjecting him to scrutiny to establish his nationality,” Mr Lugudor added.
Exchanges
The MCE further said that led to bitter exchanges and physical confrontations between the immigration officer and the rider.
Sensing the danger, the officer called the soldier to the scene for reinforcement, but the rider would not allow the immigration officer to profile the pillion rider.
The MCE said things then took a turn for the worse with a fierce physical struggle between the rider and the soldier, during which the latter fired his duty weapon.
In the process, the bullet(s) hit the rider and the immigration officer.