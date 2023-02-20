Gold for Oil: Second consignment of 40,000 tonnesarrives

The second consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel under the Gold-for-Oil policy has arrived in Ghana.
It arrived at the Tema port on Sunday (February 19, 2023), Graphic Online has been told.
Under the new policy, the first consigment which arrived was also 40,000 tonnes.
The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia announced sometime ago that government was going to go into a ‘Gold For Oil’ arrangement to rationalise the import of petroleum products, including the foreign exchange ramifications.
Last weekm the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST), Edwin Provencal revealed four separate gasoline cargoes will be delivered by the end of February.
The shipments will total 155,000 tonnes of fuel in addition to the first consignment of 40,000 tonnes under the deal.