Office of the Registrar of Companies takes business registration education to shops

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Dec - 21 - 2023 , 12:14

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) as part of its efforts to enhance business compliance and awareness has organised a street float to educate and sensitise the public on the need to register their businesses and file annual returns.

The event, which took place on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Tema enclave in the Greater Accra region, featured an engaging and informative campaign where officials from the ORC distributed informational flyers to business proprietors, pedestrians, drivers, and individuals expressing interest in understanding the registration process.

Clad in branded Lacoste, the staff ORC actively participated in the outreach, engaging with the public to underscore the importance of business registration and compliance.

The vibrant spectacle unfolded as staff members boarded a float bus, adorned with promotional materials and banners, amplifying the message of business registration throughout the streets of Tema.

The police provided security for the exercise, facilitating a safe and conducive environment for the educational endeavor.

The Office of the Registrar of Companies is an autonomous public institution mandated to register and regulate all business entities in Ghana and was established by an Act of Parliament under section 351 of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

Speaking to the media after the exercise, the Deputy Companies Inspector, Mrs Matilda Osei, pointed out that the initiative by the ORC reflects a concerted effort to promote business legitimacy and compliance within the Ghanaian entrepreneurial landscape.

She explained that by reaching out directly to stakeholders through innovative approaches, the campaign endeavors to foster a culture of business accountability and legal adherence, ultimately contributing to the country's economic growth and stability.

She expressed the concern that many people do not know the need to register their businesses or even file their annual returns.

That, Mrs Osei noted, informed the ORC’s initiative to come out from their offices to directly engage the business communicate about the significance of registering their businesses and fulfilling their annual filing obligations.

She said during the shop-to-shop campaign, it was observed that many business owners who had registered their businesses also failed to display their business registration certificates in their shops.

She explained that business certificates are not to be hidden somewhere from the business space, hence encouraging business owners who have registration certificates to boldly display them in their shops or premises.

Mrs Osei further encouraged business owners to file their annual returns, explaining that many people have lost huge contracts due to lack of proper business registration documents.

She said the ORC had opened its prestige office where people could get their business registration done with some few hours.