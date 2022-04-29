Ofarnyi Kweigya: Celebrated Fisherman's monument unveiled

A rich cultural display characterized the historic unveiling of a monument in honour of celebrated fisherman Ofarnyi Kweigya at Moree, a bustling fishing community in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.
The Chiefs and people of Moree graced the event amid wild jubilation from start to finish of the event aimed at honouring the celebrated fisherman.
The Asafo Companies thrilled the audience with their cultural display and intermittent ceremonial gunshots to the admiration of all.
The 10-foot monument, atop its three-foot base, memorializes Kweigya's Moree roots, his contribution to Ghana’s fishing tradition and his historic migration from and connection to ancient Egypt.
Nana Dr. Kwamina Kra II (aka Dr. Kwa David Whitaker, Esq.), Rector of Obokese University of Excellence and Chief Consultant for Moree Kemetic Rebirth Projects (MKRP), after the unveiling, said the monument will remind future generations about the exploits of Kweigya on the African continent.
He was also hopeful that the monument would kickstart the process of documenting African history with regard to ancient Kemet.
“The folklore, local narratives and readily available physical evidence lend significant credibility to the hypothesis that the two Kemetic Giants—Ofarnyi Kweigya and Asebu Amenfi--could potentially represent critical links to mark the beginning of the end to centuries of debate," Dr Whitaker said.
"To these ends the MKRP will assemble today’s preeminent Kemetic scholars, researchers, doctoral/graduate students and others with expertise in these important research areas to design, conduct, analyse, report and publish their important findings. Obviously, time will tell, but, this is a very exciting development for Moree, the Asebu Traditional Area, Ghana, Africa and her entire Diaspora".
A Moree resident, Mr Kwesi Aggrey said: "Indeed, this is worthy of celebrating, we are extremely excited by what we are witnessing, it will go down in our history as one of the memorable events of all time, kudos to our big men for making this possible."