Obinim throws challenge to God asking to be exposed if he is not genuine

Bishop Daniel Obinim
The controversial preacher, Bishop Daniel Obinim has thrown a challenge to God to expose him if he (Obinim) is not a genuine man of God.

The self-acclaimed ‘Angel Obinim' who is the Founder and Leader of the International Godsway Church whilst speaking to his congregation said God and Jesus are free to do as they please to him if he is not genuine.

He insisted he has been looking for an opportunity to face them [God and Jesus], to prove to them that he was genuince

A video showing Bishop Obinim throwing the challenge to God has been circulated on social media.

'Angel Obinim' said he wants to prove to Ghanaians that he is not a fake man of God and that he is not using false powers as claimed by sections of the public.

I want to stand in front of them and prove to them that if I am not genuine or correct, they should do something to me and desist from the show off, whilst hiding in heaven.


