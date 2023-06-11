12,295 nurses deployed for mandatory National Service

Kweku Zurek Jun - 11 - 2023 , 10:53

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the deployment of 12,295 nurses who have enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year.

The postings were released by the NSS Management in a press release on Saturday, June 10, 2023, marking an important milestone for these healthcare professionals.

To ensure a smooth transition into their service, the deployed nurses are instructed to follow the validation and registration process outlined by the NSS.

They are advised to log onto the Scheme's website at www.nss.gov.gh to check their placement and subsequently print their appointment letters. The nurses should then proceed to their assigned health facilities to have their appointment letters endorsed. Afterwards, they are required to book an appointment online for registration and validation, specifying the date and time they will complete the process.

The NSS Regional Validation and Registration Centres will be open from Monday, June 12, 2023, until Friday, June 30, 2023, to facilitate the validation and registration process for all deployed nurses. It is crucial for nurses to complete these procedures before commencing their mandatory national service.

The NSS Management has directed all deployed nurses to commence their service on Monday, July 3, 2023, immediately after the validation and registration process. In case any nurses encounter challenges during validation and registration, NSS Regional Directors and registration officials will be available to provide assistance and support.

Read the entire press release below;