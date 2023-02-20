NSS boss pays visit to service personnel at audit agency

The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi, has paid a working visit to national service personnel at the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) headquarters in Accra.
The visit was one of many that have been planned for the Executive Director to have first-hand information about service personnel about their welfare and schedules of work at their places of work in the Greater Accra Region.
It was also to offer the service personnel the opportunity to have face-to-face interaction with the Executive Director to share their experiences, put across their challenges, and seek answers to pertinent questions about their services to the state.
At the time of the visit, the service personnel were on their routine schedules within the various departments at the agency.
Mr Assibey Antwi commended the personnel for their dedication to duty and assured them of the management’s support while they perform their service to mother Ghana.
He also encouraged them to make the best of their time while working with the Agency, learn on the job best practices in the world of work, adding that that would go a long way to form the bases for their work experiences needed to secure permanent employment.
Mr Assibey Antwi assured the service personnel that management was working to ensure that their welfare issues were well taken care of so that they could have the peace of mind and congenial atmosphere to execute their mandate.
National Service
For their part, the national personnel asked for an increase in their monthly allowances, saying that the current GH¢559 they were paid monthly was woefully inadequate in the face of hikes in prices of goods and services.
They, however, were grateful to management for posting them to the agency where their respective courses pursued at the universities such as Accounting, Audit and Economics were directly related to their work schedules.
They also took time to know more about the Scheme’s new mission of “Deployment for Employment”, a policy that guided their posting to the agency.
The service personnel, however, appealed to the management for support to their counterparts who were serving in hard-to-reach areas of the country, especially late release of allowances.
The executive director explained that the “Deployment for Employment” policy was aimed at helping in the deployment exercise, to post service personnel to user agencies and institutions where their assigned schedules of work would have direct relations to their various academic programmes pursued at the tertiary level.
Allowances
He also assured the service personnel that an increase in their current level of allowances was under serious consideration and that everything possible was being done to ensure that delayed allowances would be a thing of the past.
The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr Eric Oduro Osae, commended the national service personnel for their dedication to work.
He said discipline and hard work would carry them far in their working life and urged them to eschew lackadaisical attitudes towards work wherever they found themselves after their national service to secure confidence from their employers at all times.