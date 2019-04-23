North Dayi residents enjoy free health screening

More than 400 residents of the Tsoyme-Sabadu community and its environs in the North-Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region have benefitted from a free health screening exercise organised by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Ms Joycelyn Tetteh.
The exercise, which was done at the St Martins Memorial Hospital, cost more than GH¢30,000, and formed part of activities to mark the Easter festivities in the constituency.
The beneficiaries were from communities such as Aveme, Vakpo, Tsrukpe, Wusuta, Tsoxor, Awatey, Botoku and Anfoega.
They were screened for hypertension, blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, blood sugar, dentals, eyes and vital statistics such as body temperature, pulse rate, respiratory rate, among others.
Medicines were distributed to the beneficiaries for free.
Some of the beneficiaries with dental problems had their teeths extracted, while those with sight problems were also provided with medicated lenses.
Those with severe cases were referred to Accra for free treatment.
Healthy living
The Senior Medical Officer of the St Martin’s Memorial Hospital, Dr Ibrahim Baba, who led the medical team to conduct the screening, advised the people to prioritise their health and adopt a healthy lifestyle.
He said most diseases were lifestyle choices which could easily be avoided.
“Check your diet, exercise regularly and also go for check-ups,” he said.
The MP, Ms Tetteh, said the exercise formed part of her vision to promote quality health among her constituents.
She promised to organise more of such exercises on a regular basis.