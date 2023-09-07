Nii Ladjelor calls on Dr Bawumia, Chief Imam

Emmanuel Bonney Sep - 07 - 2023 , 07:36

The newly-installed Development Chief of Dome, Nii Kwame Ladjelor I, has paid courtesy calls on the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The calls followed his installation last Saturday in Accra.

He first visited Sheikh Sharubutu at his residence at New Fadama last Monday and then, Dr Bawumia, also at his Cantonments residence on Wednesday.

Among other things, the visits were to enable Nii Ladjelor to formally introduce himself to these two personalities following his installation.

Relationship

The visits were also to strengthen and build on the cordial relationship between the personalities which has been existing for some years now.

Nii Ladjelor, a church leader known in private life as Nakoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, is the founder of the Israel King of the Jews Church at Dome.

He is also the Spiritual Leader of the Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana.

For instance, he has over the years supported the Chief Imam, especially during the Ramadan period, with assorted food items.

Nii Ladjelor took the opportunity to invite the Imam to his outdooring which would be held in due course.

Both Dr Bawumia and Sheikh Sharubutu congratulated the spiritual leader on his installation.

Installation

He was installed development chief at Dome last Saturday after taken through the necessary rites.

Amidst drizzles of rain, the solemn and colourful ceremony was conducted peacefully with family, church members and other well-wishers in attendance.

Shortly after his installation, amid the fun fair, the Head of the Onamroko Adain Family, Carl Josiah Reindorf, said the installation was done in consultation with all the principal elders of the family.

He said when the decision was taken and Nakoa Jamson was informed, he went back to his elders and consulted with them after which “he got back to us that he has also had consultation with his elders and that they had agreed that it was okay”.

He said in the course of performing the installation, the chief was told what was expected of him, taken through the dos and don’ts, as well as his role.