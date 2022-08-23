NGO holds free health screening in Ga Mashie

More than 200 residents of Ga Mashie in central Accra have benefited from a free health screening exercise.
The exercise was organised by Portable Practical Educational Preparation(PPEP), a non-profit organisation that focuses on health care education.
The beneficiaries were screened for hypertension, diabetes and other health conditions by a medical team from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Some of the beneficiaries who were diagnosed of various conditions were counselled and referred to health facilities for further medical care.
Quality health care
The Project Co-ordinator of PPEP, Anita Annan, told the Daily Graphic that the exercise was part of efforts to ensure quality healthcare delivery in the area.
"Our NGO has been organising health outreach programmes to educate people nationwide on the prevention of diabetes and hypentension on a daily basis to help the public to improve on their wellbeing," she said.
Mrs Annan noted that many people did not undertake regular check-ups due to funds and resources, for which reason the foundation and its partner conducted the screening exercise to offer access to free medical treatment from specialists.
She, however, advised the public to regularly visit health facilities for check-ups to improve on their health.
Diabetics
The matron of the Korle Bu Diabetic Centre, Eunice Boafo, said reported cases of diabetes were on the increase at the centre.
“About 70 to 80 people, aged between 40 and 60, report daily at the centre with diabetes,” she stated.
She said about 80 per cent of the residents within Ga Mashie who were screened showed symptoms of hypertension.
She, therefore, advised the public to adopt healthy lifestyles by exercising and eating balanced diets.
The Country Director of the NGO, Edem Walter, said they had undertaken several development projects in some needy communities nationwide.