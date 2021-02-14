NGO donate books to pupils

The Reading Station Library, a literacy non-governmental organisation (NGO) based at North Kaneshie in Greater Accra, last Saturday donated reading books for pupils in Bubiashie and its environs.
The novels were freely gifted to the children to enable them to study and read at home in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic that has made many pupils unable to attend school.
About 4,000 these stroy books and course materials were distributed to the pupils from class one to six, with an age interval of three to 12 years. The distribution took place at a physically distanced open day forum at the Bubiashie Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P.) Church.
The Founder of The Reading Station Library and US based Elementary School teacher, Patience Kodua, supported by her assigns, took the pupils through effective reading of the book and how to understand and appreciate what they have read.
More than 50 pupils in the Bubiashie area benefited from the clinic that also witnessed the children being taken through how to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.
Mrs Kodua told the Daily Graphic that the books were given to the pupils to read at home to avoid wasting them on the shelves in the library.
“I came back from the US and realised that the book in The Reading Station Library at Bubiashie were gathering dust, so I decided it’s better we give it to these children to read at home and stay focused,” she told the Daily Graphic.
As a avid reader herself and a book collector, Mrs Kodua said she was willing to provide more children with books to create a reading culture in the society in which she lived.
“I am passionate about reading and being a daughter of a former teacher who always took us to the then Kaneshie Library to read, I want children to stop idling and read to create a well-read Ghanaian society,” she stated.
She bemoaned the lack of libraries and reading avenues in the country and called on the government to make reading attractive to the youth in the society.
The Reading Library later donated a carton of books to the Teshie Orphanage in Accra.