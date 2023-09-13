New energy service chamber inaugurated in Accra

News Desk Report Sep - 13 - 2023 , 00:00

Consolidated Energy Service Chamber Ghana (CESCGHA), a new service chamber, has been inaugurated in Accra.

The chamber is a merger of Ghana Oil and Gas Service Providers Association (GOGSPA) and Upstream Petroleum Service Providers Association (UPSAG).

It will serve as a mouthpiece for oil and gas service providers in the upstream oil and gas industry to strengthen the competitiveness of indigenous companies in the energy sector in the country.

It would also promote the interests of members in Africa and the global energy space.

Rationale

The Chairman of CESCGHA, Nuertey Adzeman, further explained that the chamber was established to create an enabling environment to nurture and promote the development of the sector in the country.

“We are confident that the establishment of this chamber will be a means through which we can contribute to the development of the industry using collaborative and innovative means to create opportunities for economic growth,” he added.

Commendation

The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jnr, congratulated CESCGHA on the establishment of the new chamber.

He gave an assurance that the commission would engage the chamber when there was the need and also provide assistance to members to facilitate their business.

“Congratulations on the launch of your chamber. I believe this new merger will encourage more indigenous companies to join the association to learn best practices, including how to competitively tender for bids and strategically position members to take advantage of opportunities within the industry.

“I urge you to continue to strive to attain the highest professional standards so that in the next few years you can become a reference point in energy chamber advocacy,” Mr Faibille Jnr said.

Board members

The Board Members of CESCGHA include Mr Nuertey Adzeman, chairman of the chamber; Prof. Vera Fiador, Mrs Dela Quarshie-Twum, Kingsley Kofi Korankye, Ransford Kobina Arthur and Kwame Osei-Sarpong.