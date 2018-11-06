Nestlé Ghana engages consumers on healthy living

Nutrition, health and wellness company, Nestlé Ghana, has organised a forum in Accra to interact and dialogue with its consumers.
The consumer forum, which has become a yearly activity held across the country, is targeted at different associations and people of different age groups, who are sensitised to healthy living with regards to good eating habits, exercise and nutrition.
There was also an aerobic session and a chef demonstration of how to use some Nestlé products.
The event highlighted what organisers called ‘Purpose of Nestlé’ which is “enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future”.
In attendance were members of the Methodist Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Apostolic Church, Ghana, the Ghana Muslim Mission, the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection, Ladies from the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ), the Ghana Beauticians and Hairdressers Association (GHABA) and the Saint Louis Past Students Association (SLOPSA).
New Nestlé products
The company also introduced some of its new products, including, “Cerelac Biscuity” and “Gold Corn flakes” at the forum.
The company said the new “Cerelac Biscuity” was aimed at giving consumers a variety in its range of Cerelac.
Chocolim packaging
The company also unveiled new features of some already existing Nestlé brands, notably Chocolim, that had its packaging changed from green to red.
