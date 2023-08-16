NDC Youth to picket Finance Ministry, government offices in protest of 10% betting tax

The youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress has unveiled a series of strategies aimed at compelling the government to retract the 10% betting tax.

This move is prompted by their perception of an onerous taxation policy that unfairly impacts both the country's young population and the wider betting industry.

The implementation of the 10% betting tax, a facet of the government's revenue-generating efforts, has been met with criticism and apprehension.

The NDC youth faction asserts that this tax disproportionately burdens young Ghanaians who engage in betting as a source of entertainment and, in certain instances, a livelihood.

A press release signed by thee NDC's National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo conveyed the party's dissatisfaction with the tax.

The statement said: “Our determination to protect the funds Young People secure through betting is unyielding. Through agitations, protests, advocacy, and civic engagements, we will ensure our voices are heard and demand that this CORRUPT Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government rescind its decision.”

The statement added “We INTEND to do the following; Picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country. Start and scale up nationwide conventional and unconventional lawful agitations as a measure of the resistance. Instigate young people to confront officials of this government and demand AN END to the CORRUPTION and Insensitivity of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-failed brigade, and Occupy Parliament and other government agencies.”

Read the entire statement below;