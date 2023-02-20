Nalerigu: Youth attack police station over attempt to arrest Nayiri

Some youth have attacked a police station at Nalerigu in the North East Region.
Graphic Online understands the youth were not happy with an attempt by the security agencies to arrest some chiefs in the area in relation to last week’s enskinment of a new Bawku Naba.
This has created some tension in the Mamprugu Traditional Area in the in the North East Region as the youth are fiercely resisting attempts by the security agencies to allegedly arrest the Overlord of the Mamprugu, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II and a purportedly new Bawku Naba, Alhaji Seidu Abagre.
Graphic Online's correspondent, Mohammed Fugu reports that some security personnel on Sunday night were in Nalerigu, the traditional seat of Mamprugu to pick up the Overlord and Alhaji Abagre but the move was resisted by the youth of the area.
The attempt by the soldiers followed a warrant issued by a High Court in Bolgatanga for the arrest of the two traditional leaders for their involvement in the enskinment of a new chief for Bawku on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
The youth had taken over the palaces of the two chiefs, leading to a standoff and subsequent retreat by the soldiers.
Subsequently, they vandalised the police station and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) office in the town.
Demonstration
Following the incident, the youth on Monday blocked all major roads in the area and burnt lorry tyres to register their displeasure at the action of the security personnel.
They had blocked the Walewale section of the main Tamale-Bolgatanga highway which created a heavy vehicular traffic on the busy ECOWAS trunk road.
Attempts by the police to control the situation proved futile as they were chased away by the aggrieved youth, Graphic Online gathered.
Tense situation
The Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo told Graphic Online's Mohammed Fugu that the situation was very intense but the security was doing its best to bring it under control.
“The situation is very disturbing but we are doing everything possible to calm the youth down and clear the road for free traffic flow.
He said the Municipal Security Council was in an emergency meeting to find stringent ways to handle the situation.
Resistance
The Vice Chairman of the Nalerigu Youth Association, Johnathan Alhassan Musah described the bench warrant for the arrest of the Nayiri and the purported newly enskinned chief of Bawku as unfortunate, saying “the youth will do everything to fiercely resist any attempt to arrest the chiefs”.
Purported enskinment
On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the Overlord of Mamprugu enskinned a new Bawku Naba despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the legitimate ruler of the area.
The enskinment of Alhaji Seidu Abagre as the new chief for the Bawku Traditional area, raised concerns over a possible escalation of the conflict in the area.
The action of the Nayiri, who is the kingmaker for Mamprugu, Bawku and other areas in the Upper East Region, is considered a disregard for the current Bawku Naba and could lead to more problems in the conflict-prone town.
Purported enskinment of new Bawku Naba illegal - Govt
Following the incident, the government condemned a development concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba.
In a press statement signed and issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the government described the purported enskinment as "illegal and a threat to National Security."
"Government further reiterates that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs," the statement said.
