Muslims urged to observe Islamic tenets

Daily Graphic Apr - 21 - 2023 , 08:11

The Overlord of the Wangara tribe in Ghana, Sariki Yussif Nana Fanyinama, has emphasised the need for Muslims to continue to observe all tenets of Islam spelt out in the Quran during the Ramadan.

He noted that it was expedient to be obedient to Allah and to follow His teachings in order to enjoy His blessings that come with the holy month.

Nana Fanyinama said this during the annual event on the 26th night during Ramadan at Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

The 26th night of Ramadan, also known as Lailatul-kadr, is significant in Islam as the moment God gave the Quran to Prophet Mohammed.

Annual ritual

As an annual ritual, the Wangara tribe in Ghana undertakes a number of activities to observe the night at Kintampo, which is considered their spiritual home.

During the night, Islamic scholars gather and read the whole chapters of the Quran, especially for the benefit of those who cannot read to listen.

The youth, in recent times, are also allowed to take part to enable them to imbibe the virtues embeded in the event.

This is to encourage the younger generation to learn and perpetuate it when the baton is eventually passed on to them.

Nana Fanyinama explained that the ritual had a significance for the Benkadi Kurubi Islamic festival.

The event, he said, created a platform for the women and children to have fun separately.

Legend has it that this is where most bachelors come to choose their wives on the 27th day of the Ramadan.

Fire Commander

Meanwhile, the Kintampo North Municipal Fire Commander, DO3 Dominic Twum Prempeh, has made a strong case for the service to be well resourced to discharge its mandate effectively.

He said the current state of logistics among other setbacks would hinder their output.

DO3 Prempeh made the appeal when he led a delegation to introduce himself as the new Municipal Fire Commander to the Overlord of the Wangara Tribe in Ghana, Sariki Yussif Nana Fanyinama, and his elders at Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

He took over from DO3 Ankomah Twene.

DO3 Prempeh said the municipal command of the service was challenged, stating that the fire tender that served the municipality required GH¢25,000 to repair, while access routes were a problem in the enclave.

He said he had, however, started a fire education awareness campaign through the media especially to impact the spate of fire disasters in the municipality.

Nana Fanyinama expressed gratitude to the new fire command head.

He, however, lamented the lack of access routes to help effective fire-related rescue efforts, and urged the new commander to assist the assembly to rectify the situation.