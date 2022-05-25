More rain to hit north this year - Meteorological Agency

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected to hit the northern part of the country in the July-August-September (JAS) season, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMeT) has warned.
It further warned that the rains would be erratic and could lead to localised floods in most places in the area.
The agency indicated that the five regions in the north would also experience relatively short dry spells at the beginning and towards the end of the season.
It said there was a high probability that most places in the northern parts would be “wetter than normal”.
These were contained in the June-July-August (JJA) and JAS seasonal forecast of the GMet, which has been made available to the Daily Graphic.
The total cumulative rainfall amount for June-July-August, both in time and space, will be mostly near normal to below normal for most places in the southern parts of the country.
Seasons
However, it said, most places in the Upper East and Upper West regions, and a few places in the North East and Savanna regions would experience above normal to near normal rainfall for the JJA season.
It added that the season would be near normal for most places in the transition areas, Savanna and North East regions.
The report said the JAS season was expected to be near normal for most places around the coast and some inland areas in the middle parts of the country.
It said most places in the middle and transition parts of the country would also experience near normal rainfall, while most places in the Upper East and portions of Upper West and the North East would experience above normal to near normal rainfall.
It said early onset dates were expected over most places in the Upper East and Upper West, as well as some places in both the North East and Savannah regions.