Mobile Money merchant shot by suspected robbers at Sawla 

The entire Sawla township in the Savannah Region has been thrown into a state of fear and panic as some suspected armed robbers on Saturday night raided the town and shot a Mobile Money merchant.
The victim, Abdul Razak who was reportedly shot in the head is in critical condition receiving treatment at the Sawla government hospital.
The suspects were said to have bolted with money belonging to the victim.
Confirmation
The Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Paul Lambert told Graphic Online that the incident occurred at about 8 pm on Saturday.
He explained that the victim was at his shop when the unknown gunmen attacked him and bolted with all his money.
He said the Police had since commenced investigations into the matter.
Eyewitness
According to eyewitnesses, the suspected robbers used a motorbike to undertake the operation.
This is the second time in five months a Mobile Money merchant has been attacked in the Sawla township.