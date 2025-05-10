Featured

Dr Nortey K. Omaboe installed new Grandmaster of the Grand Lodge of Ghana

GraphicOnline May - 10 - 2025 , 17:16 3 minutes read

The Grand Lodge of Ghana has officially ushered in a new era of Masonic leadership with the installation of Right Worshipful (RW) Dr Nortey K. Omaboe as the new Grandmaster. The ceremony was held today at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

According to the Grand Lodge of Ghana’s official website, Dr Omaboe brings to his new role decades of dedicated Masonic service, coupled with a professional background and cultural roots. His installation today signals the beginning of what many in the fraternity believe will be a transformative period defined by growth, unity, and service.

Dr Omaboe's Masonic journey has been characterised by strategic leadership and unwavering commitment to the fraternity’s core values—Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.

Since 2019, he has served as Chairman of the Grand Lodge Finance Committee, where he was instrumental in negotiating the Grand Lodge Funeral Insurance Policy with Vanguard Assurance and spearheading the fundraising campaign for the Heal Okomfo Anokye Charity Project.

According to the Grand Lodge of Ghana, he mobilised record-breaking funds for the Grand Lodge’s COVID-19 Appeal and played a key role in the relocation of the Grand Lodge Secretariat. He also represented Ghana in major global Masonic conversations, including a high-level video conference hosted by the Grand Lodge National of France on the impact of COVID-19 on the craft.

Dr Omaboe's benevolence within the fraternity has also been deeply felt. As President of the Samaritan Foundation since 2018, he has reformed its administration, introduced a new IT platform for member contributions, and reinforced support systems for the widows of deceased members. His earlier leadership as Grand President of the Board of Benevolence (2013–2017) saw the successful creation of the Lewis Fund, the Grand Lodge’s first autonomous charity.

He has been a Grand Lodge delegate to fraternal events in Côte d’Ivoire, the United Kingdom, France, and South Africa. He is affiliated with prominent lodges including Masonry Universal Lodge No. 40 in Geneva, Herschel Lodge No. 1894 in the UK, and Lodge Étoile du Ghana No. 107.

Outside of Freemasonry, Dr Omaboe is an economist and business leader. He holds a BA in Economics from Leeds University, an MBA in Finance from Columbia University, and a Doctor of Business Administration in Corporate Strategy from the International School of Management in Paris. In traditional leadership, he is known as Nana Awuku Sakyi, having served as Akyempemhene of Amanokrom for 25 years and as Mpuntuhene of Akuapem since 2020.

As Grandmaster, Dr Omaboe is expected to steer the Grand Lodge into a new chapter with a focus on strategic expansion, charitable impact, and reinforcing fraternal unity. His installation is not just the assumption of office—it is, in the words of the Grand Lodge, “the dawn of a legacy in the making.”