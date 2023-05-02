Medical lab professionals demand conditions of service

The Medical Laboratory Professionals Workers Union (MELPWU) has demanded conditions of service for medical laboratory workers in the country and threatened to embark on an industrial action over the issue if its demands are not met.

According to the union, which joined the May Day parade in Bolgatanga yesterday for the first time, it will soon advise itself if the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) continued to ignore its request to negotiate their conditions of service.

In a statement to mark International Workers Day, the General Secretary of MELPWU, Cephas Kofi Akortor, said “we are not enthused by the commission's half-hearted approach to our formal requests and proposals submitted for negotiations of our Conditions of Service, as our right under the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).”

Response

In view of the lack of response contrary to provisions of the Labour Act, it said the union had formally reported the FWSC to the National Labour Commission in line with Section 104 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) for the necessary action.

“We shall continue to use the laid down channels, but as a union, which bears the concerns and increasing frustrations of medical laboratory professionals in the country, we are running out of patience and we will advise ourselves.

“Our Collective Bargaining Certificate is not complete unless it is supported by our conditions of service,” it said.

As essential service providers, the statement said, professionals had sacrificed over the years and would continue to sacrifice to serve their clients and the nation.

However, it said, professionals would not allow their conditions of service and other legitimate benefits due the workers to be sacrificed for anything.

The union pledged that professional laboratory workers would continue to deliver on their mandate to sustain and enhance quality healthcare delivery in the country.

“As we pledge on our honour, we urge the employer, being the government, to also deliver on its responsibilities and provide the necessary working tools and conditions for us to work more effectively and productively,” it said.

The union, which broke away from the Health Services Workers Union to become an independent body to represent the interests of over 5,000 medical laboratory professionals, described its involvement in the May Day parade as a milestone in highlighting the contributions of medical laboratory professionals and the need for their improved conditions of service.

“We consider our involvement in the celebration as a milestone in our struggle to secure the wellbeing for our teeming members in the health sector,” the union said, and assured the membership of continuous effort to secure the best working conditions to protect their welfare, and enable them to enhance their performance.

Parades

Scores of members of MELPWU joined the national May Day parade in Bolgatanga and the regional parades across the country.

Some of the placards held by the workers read; “Be fair to medical laboratory professionals,” “Give us conditions of service,” “Give financial clearance to unemployed medical lab graduates and IGF staff working the lab,” “Medical Laboratory Science Council now,” Don’t try PPP in the lab,” Don't privatise

Medical lab services in Ghana,” “Don't touch our pension funds,” and “Pay lab frontline workers their COVID-19 insurance benefits now!”