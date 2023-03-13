May’s Foundation screens men in Klave for prostate cancer

Alberto Mario Noretti Mar - 13 - 2023 , 21:31

A Ghanaian non-governmental organisation leading a crusade against prostate cancer, May’s Foundation continues to make impact with free screening exercises, in suburban communities in the Volta Region.

The foundation held one of such activities in the farming community of Klave, near Ho, on the eve of Independence Day celebration.

About 60 men took part in the screening with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mavis Amegah said the response of the men towards the screening was heartening.

She pointed out that early detection of prostate cancer would lead to an early treatment of the ailment.

Miss Amegah pointed out that there was nothing shameful about screening for prostate enlargement or prostate cancer, saying productivity and progress in every community depended on the health of the people.

She expressed misgivings over the trend in some communities where some people avoided screening for prostate cancer as a result of the stigma attached to the ailment by others, saying such an attitude was inimical to the crusade against prostate cancer.

The leader of the health team of May’s Foundation, Dr Wise Letsa said the screening was also necessary to tell prostate enlargement and prostate cancer apart, for the suitable medication in good time.

The Regent of Klave, Sylvester Kodobisah expressed gratitude to May’s Foundation and said the kind gesture was a brilliant move into a community which did not have a clinic.

He appealed to the foundation to sustain the exercise, saying the educational aspect which preceded the exercise was highly enlightening so far as prostate issues were concerned.

The May’s Foundation held a similar exercise a few months ago in Tanyigbe, also in the Ho municipality, attracting a remarkable response from the community.