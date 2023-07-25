Mayor of Houston receives customized Coat of Arms Gold watch to promote Ghana's tourism

Delali Sika Jul - 25 - 2023 , 14:49

In a bid to boost Ghana's tourism and trade in the United States, Anthony Dzamefe, the CEO of Caveman Watches, a Ghanaian-made watch outfit, presented a customized Coat of Arms gold watch to Sylvester Turner, the Mayor of Houston.

The special gifting ceremony took place in Accra during Mr. Dzamefe's courtesy call on Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

The Mayor, who was in Ghana to explore new economic opportunities, graciously accepted the gesture, commending Mr. Dzamefe's efforts and encouraging him to continue his hard work, with the belief that success knows no bounds.

Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, Mr. Dzamefe expressed his delight at the Mayor's acceptance of the watch, viewing it as an endorsement of Caveman Watches.

He described the watch as a symbol of the harmonious blend of artistic talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering dedication to craftsmanship.

"This will serve to strengthen the connection between the motherland and the Diaspora, while also promoting African craftsmanship and creativity," Mr. Dzamefe stated proudly.

He further emphasized that the timepiece embodies the brand's commitment to producing premium creations that appeal to discerning collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.

Caveman Watches has been gaining international recognition and recently made history as the first Ghanaian-made watch brand to be featured in the esteemed New York Times. The brand takes immense pride in being Africa's foremost emerging luxury brand, earning endorsements from influential figures and celebrities both on the continent and across the globe.

With the Mayor of Houston receiving this prestigious gift, the event aims to further cement ties between Ghana and the United States while shining a spotlight on Ghana's thriving watchmaking industry and unique artisanal craftsmanship. It is hoped that such collaborations will continue to contribute to the promotion of Ghana's tourism and trade on the international stage.