MASLOC CEO supports Yendi Hospital

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Micro-Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, has donated 10 sets of hand-held patient monitors worth $30,000 to the Yendi Municipal Hospital.
The devices, to be used at the Alicia Reine Bishop Emergency Centre, is to provide non-invasive and continuous monitoring of oxygen saturation, pulse rate, respiration rate, total hemoglobin, and other clinically valuable measurements.
The Alicia Reine Bishop Emergency Centre, a 28-bed capacity health facility with two critical isolation rooms which started operation on February 25, 2021, was inaugurated this month.
At a short ceremony to hand over the devices to the hospital, Hajia Abibata indicated that her decision to extend her philanthropic gesture to the hospital was influenced by her love for humanitarian services.
She disclosed that the Yendi Municipal Hospital was where she was born, and, therefore, felt the need to give back to the facility, the people of Yendi and the Northern Region at large.
Support
Hajia Abibata, who had supported the Yendi Municipal Hospital in the past, was later conducted round the facility by the hospital management to familiarise herself with its operations and challenges.
The MASLOC CEO acknowledged the Mission 3:18, a US-based non-governmental organisation, for its outreach works at the hospital, and assured the hospital of her continuous support.
“I want to say a big thank you to Mission 3:18 because earlier on, I went to the theater and I saw the innovations they have brought to our theater such that they are able to monitor health service delivery from the USA.
We the people of Yendi are grateful, and like Oliver Twist we will always ask for more,” she added.
The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Abdulai Ayuba, thanked the MASLOC boss for the gesture.
He gave the assurance that the devices would be put to good use, and reiterated his commitment to ensure a proper culture of maintenance to ensure that the equipment lasted to serve patients and clients.
Equipment
Dr Ayuba said equipping the facility with the requisite up-to-date essential medical equipment was one of his major challenges, and, therefore, lauded Hajia Abibata for taking the lead to support the centre in that direction.
He called on other people to emulate the CEO of MASLOC in order to help the hospital to achieve its aim of providing quality health service to all.
The Founder of Global Missions, a partner of Mission 3:18, Rev. Kwabena Mustapha, thanked the MASLOC CEO for her timely support.