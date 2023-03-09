Marking International Women’s Day: WEOG celebrates women in energy, oil and gas sector

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 09 - 2023 , 19:42

Women in Energy, Oil and Gas, Ghana (WEOG), has used the International Women’s Day celebration to recognize women trailblazers in the energy, oil and gas sector in the country.

The organisation believes that women have what it takes to excel in that sector just like other sectors.

The Executive Director of WEOG. Ghana, Linda Donner Matthews in a statement, expressed excitement that there were a number of women leaders, who were excelling at management levels in their respective workplaces in the oil and gas space.

Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah - Chief Director, Ministry of Energy. Ghana

​Women leaders

Some of such women to include the Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy Wilhelmina Asamoah, the Director, Human Capital & General Services of the Petroleum Commission Ghana Adjoa Van Vicker and the Director, Policy Coordination of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Sheila Addo.

Mrs. Adjoa Van Vicker - Director, Human Capital & General Services. Petroleum Commission, Ghana

The rest are the Deputy Chief Executive, National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Linda Asante, the Chief Advisor, Office of the Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority. (VRA) Dr. Mrs. Stella Agyenim-Boateng and the Head, Offshore Services, GOIL, Ing. Dr. Belinda Boadi.

Dr. Belinda Boadi - Head, Offshore Services, GOIL.

Advocacy

Madam Matthews emphasized that the organization through advocacy and outreach activities would work closely with policy makers and stakeholders to ensure that energy decisions deliver socio-economic equality as outlined in the United Nations SDG's.

She said WEOG was focused on connecting and empowering women working in the energy, oil & gas industry by providing career resources, creating networking and offering mentoring opportunities.

Mrs. Sheila Addo – Director, Policy Coordination, National Petroleum Authority.

Bridging energy gap

“In Commemoration with International Women’s Day 2023, WEOG, Ghana dedicates the day to celebrate outstanding women leaders who are relentlessly making a positive economic impact in the energy sector,” Linda Donner Matthews said.

Quoting the World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Report 2022, she said only one in five women occupy leadership roles in the energy sector.