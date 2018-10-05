Man arrested for allegedly stoning wife to death

The Kasoa Police has arrested one Nicholas Akorley for allegedly stoning his wife to death.
The deceased, Gloria Akorley, 32, was allegedly hit with a hammer and cement blocks by her husband, leading to her death.
Confirming the incident, a daughter of the deceased, Bernice Akorley, said on her mother received a phone call Thursday morning and went out.
She is reported by Citinewsroom.com as saying that her parents’ marriage had hit the rocks for a while now and that her father usually engaged her mother in heated arguments and occasionally threatened to kill her and use her for rituals.
“We only heard that she has been murdered this morning” a traumatized Bernice Akorley narrated.
The suspect, Nicholas Akorley
Paul Amanyo, a neighbour, told Citinewsroom.com that he heard screams from another neighbour that a woman had been killed and upon rushing to the scene, they found Gloria Akorley.
He said they called the deceased’s husband to inform him about the unfortunate incident, but he said he was in Koforidua and could not afford the fare back to Accra.
He narrated that they later found Mr. Coffie in the house organizing his belongings in an attempt to flee the area.
With help from some passers-by, they accosted him and handed him over to the Kasoa Police to assist in investigations.