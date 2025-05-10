Mahama means business on corruption – Kwakye Ofosu

Gertrude Ankah May 10, 2025

President John Dramani Mahama is sending a clear signal that ethical governance will not be compromised under his administration, with the enforcement of a new Code of Conduct for public servants and tough sanctions for non-compliance, Minister of Government Communication Felix Kwakye Ofosu has said.

Speaking on TV3’s The KeyPoints programme on Saturday, May 10, he said the President is committed to upholding high standards in public service, particularly with regard to the protection of public resources.

“The President is committed to enforcing standards. There is every indication that President Mahama means business because he has the track record,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu asserted.

He said the newly introduced Code of Conduct is designed to curb abuse and ensure accountability among government appointees, noting that previous administrations allowed officials to flout asset declaration laws without consequence.

“In the past, people flouted this with no consequences. This time, President Mahama is setting a certain tone. We have moved from a position where there was no sanction to one where there is,” he added.

The President has penalised all appointees who failed to meet the March 31 deadline for declaring their assets, as mandated. According to President Mahama, these individuals will forfeit four months’ salary, three months in addition to a one-month salary deduction previously agreed by all appointees as a show of commitment to public accountability.

The forfeited salaries are to be donated to the newly established Mahama Cares Trust Fund, a Ghana Medical Trust Fund named after the President.

“On 18th February 2025, I set a deadline of 31st March for all appointees taking office or being nominated at the time to declare assets. An update provided by the Auditor-General to my office indicates that some of you failed to meet that deadline,” the President revealed at the launch of the Code of Conduct for Public Servants in Accra on May 5.

“For all those who were appointed or nominated before 31st March 2025 and failed to meet the deadline, you are forfeiting three months of salary to be donated to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund named after me, Mahama Cares. This is in addition to the one-month salary already committed,” he added.

The President gave the defaulting appointees a final ultimatum to comply with the asset declaration requirements by the close of day on May 7 or risk dismissal from office.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu noted that an update from the Auditor-General is expected in the coming days to provide clarity on outstanding declarations and guide further action.