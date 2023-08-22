Mafi Adidome development board inaugurated

Daily Graphic Aug - 22 - 2023 , 06:49

The Dufia of Mafi Adidome, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, has inaugurated the Mafi Adidome Development Advisory Board, marking a significant milestone in fostering development and progress for Adidome.

The board was inaugurated during the celebration of the coronation of the chief who was enstooled in August 2021 by the Kingmakers and Council of Elders of the Toh/Tovie Clan of Mafi Adidome in the Volta Region.

The 17-member board includes the Chairman as well as a principal elder and the official spokesperson of the Toh/Tovie Clan, Dr Gideon Quarcoo, while the Vice Chairman is the Chairman of Allied Oil and its affiliate companies, Dan Kofi Okudzeto.

Others on the board are a businessman, Togbe Asamoankwanta III; the Executive Director of IDEG, Dr Emmanuel Akwetey; a Financial Consultant, Ben Tamakloe; a businessman, David Yengbe; a businessman and Town Planning Expert, Bright Amlalo and Health Professional, Margarette Armah (USA).

The establishment of the board is to help drive the key focus areas of the chief, which are education, youth development and well-being, including health and employment for livelihoods.

The event, which was held on the theme “Celebrating a New Dawn in Mafi Adidome: Uniting for Peace and Development”, witnessed the participation of chiefs and queenmothers from the Mafi State, Anlo and other places, community members, local leaders, politicians and corporate leaders.

The occasion was also used to outdoor the new Queenmother of Adidome, Mama Drape III, who is known in private life as Stella Fiagbenu.

In his address, Togbe Agyeman emphasised the importance of collective efforts and unity in tackling the challenges faced by the people of Mafi Adidome.

He justified the establishment of the board to help drive development and local economic growth, enhance the quality of life of the people and provide strategic guidance to drive development initiatives in Mafi Adidome.

Focus areas

“With Mafi Adidome being the district and constituency capital of Central Tongu, the formation of this board is going to be a concept template that will be extended to cover the entire Mafi State and other parts of Tongu, in partnership with other traditional rulers,” said Togbe Agyeman.

He further outlined the key focus areas or terms of reference for the Advisory Board, which included attracting investments, fostering collaborations with government agencies and non-profit organisations, generating employment opportunities and advising on strategies that will help empower the youth through education and skills development.

The board will serve as a “platform for innovative brainstorming and project initiation, with the aim of transforming Mafi Adidome into a prosperous town,” the chief said.

He expressed confidence in the board's ability to steer Mafi Adidome into a well-resourced (education and skills), developed and prosperous town in the Volta Region.

He thanked members of the board for accepting this heavy extra responsibility to be of service to their people, despite their busy schedules.

Accepting the assignment on behalf of the members of the board, the Chairman, Dr Quarcoo, thanked Togbe Agyeman for the confidence reposed in them and assured him of the board’s full resolve and commitment to work assiduously as a team to deliver on their mandate in serving their people.

“Togbe and the people of Adidome can, therefore, count on us to do this and do it well to the benefit of all,” he said.