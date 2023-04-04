M&G, others clinch Global Business Quality Brands awards

Emmanuel Quaye Apr - 04 - 2023 , 07:59

The seventh edition of the Global Business Quality Brands Award 2022 has been held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.



Among those who graced the occassion were the United Arab Emirates Ambassador, Amer Al Alawi; the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir; the Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana, Eliphas M. Barine, and the Economic Counsellor of the French Embassy in Ghana, Jean Noel Blanc.

The event was organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG).

The event, held as part of Ghana’s 66th independence celebration, focused on promoting global legacy brands, most popular premium quality brands and the best-selling quality brands in Ghana.

It was held on the theme: “Celebrating premium quality global brands in Ghana”.

Mr Barine, speaking at the event, urged the Ghanaian business community to take advantage of the single continental market to deepen intra-Africa trade.

He also encouraged businesses to embrace climate-smart solutions in their operations in order to thrive and become sustainable, competitive global brands.

Mr Barine commended the various winners for building legacy global brands through innovation and strict adherence to quality standards.

Awardees

The Managing Director (MD) of Lambodra Enterprise Ltd, Er Nikkesh Neel, was adjudged the Young CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the Year 2022, while the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kab-Fam Ghana Limited, Charles Antwi-Boahen, was named Business Executive of the Year 2022.

The MD of AlphaTND, Pankaj Bhati, won the Outstanding Managing Director of the Year 2022.

In the ultimate category, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr Afua Asabea Asare, was named the Outstanding Female Public Sector CEO of the Year 2022; the award for the Outstanding Female CEO of the Year 2022 went to Jane Reason Akushika Ahadzie; whilst Kwasi Agyeman Busia, CEO of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority won the Outstanding CEO of the Year 2022.

The Managing Director of M&G Phamarceuticals, Gopal Vasu, whose company won the Premium Quality Pharmaceutical Brand of the Year 2022, expressed gratitude for the honour, and promised to produce more quality products to take care of the health of Ghanaians.