Local Government Service presents vehicles to RCCs

The Local Government Service has presented 11 pick-up vehicles worth GH¢2 million to Budget and Planning Offices in all 10 Regional Co-ordinating Councils (RCCs) to facilitate their work.
The Policy Planning, Budgetary, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate of the Ministry of Finance also received one of the vehicles.
Objective
The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, said the vehicles were procured from the capital expenditure of the Local Government Service for 2018.
He said the vehicles were intended to improve the work of officers who were mainly in charge of planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation in the various regions.
According to Dr Arthur, the schedules of the officers were important for the effective operation of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country.
"And we have assurances from the RCCs that they will put the vehicles to judicious use and that maintenance will be high on their agenda," he stated.
Appreciation
The Dean of the Regional Budget Officers Conference, Mr Gerald Baalaboore, who received the vehicles on behalf of his colleagues, expressed appreciation vehicles would be used for the intended purpose.
Mr Baalaboore, who is also the regional budget officer for the Brong Ahafo Region, said the last time such a presentation was made to them was in 2006 and that those vehicles had been well maintained. “We will do well to maintain these vehicles as well,” he said.