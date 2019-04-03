fbpx

LIVE: Don't insult if you are allergic to facts on Ghana's economy - Bawumia

LIVE: Don't insult if you are allergic to facts on Ghana's economy - Bawumia
LIVE: Don't insult if you are allergic to facts on Ghana's economy - Bawumia

The Vice President and Chairman of Ghana's Economic Management Committee (EMT), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has advised critics of government's management of the economy not to resort to insults if they disagree with his data.

"Our presentation today as always is based on analysis of the data and the facts. The data will speak for itself if you disagree you should bring your own data and your record," Dr Bawumia said in his opening comments at a Town Hall Meeting today in Accra.

"Don't disagree by saying the EMT members have big heads. You only result to insults when you are allergic to facts".

Watch the ongoing Town Hall Meeting below;

