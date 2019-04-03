LIVE: Don't insult if you are allergic to facts on Ghana's economy - Bawumia

The Vice President and Chairman of Ghana's Economic Management Committee (EMT), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has advised critics of government's management of the economy not to resort to insults if they disagree with his data.
"Our presentation today as always is based on
"Don't disagree by saying the EMT members have big heads. You only result to insults when you are allergic to facts".
Watch the ongoing Town Hall Meeting below;
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
More to follow...