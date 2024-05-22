Featured

Lions International to hold 6th Convention in Ho in 2025

Graphic.com.gh May - 22 - 2024 , 22:44

The 5th annual Convention of District 418 Ghana of Lions International has ended in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region with a unanimous decision by delegates to hold the 6th Convention next year in Ho in the Volta Region.

Advertisement

The applause, dancing, singing and general jubilation that followed after the moving of a motion and secondment demonstrated greatly how members love to travel to other regional capitals for such programmes and experience other cultures and enjoy.

The Kumasi Convention was attended by about 500 members of the association.

The Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson delivered the keynote address while the Amakomhene, Nana Adu Mensah Asare, addressed delegates as the Special Guest of Honour.

The three day convention which took place at Block 'C' of the KNUST Business School, was on the theme, "Fostering Unity and Friendship for Sustainable Membership Growth."

The District Governor, Lion Kate Baaba Hudson (PMJF), who is a former Editor of the Junior Graphic and former Foreign Editor, of the Daily Graphic, presided over the convention.

Prof. Rita Dickson

Addressing the delegates Prof Rita Akosua Dickson commended members of District 418 - Ghana Lions for their activities over the years, involving disaster relief, health and well-being, environmental sustainability, youth development and community development among others.

These activities over the years have transformed the fortunes of the vulnerable in society in several ways, she noted.

"You have succeeded in making significant contributions to improving the lives of millions of people around the world. By your activities, you continue to emphasise what the real meaning of success in life is all about," she said.

While commending the Lions for achieving these milestones, she pointed out that there was more to be done and urged the membership to deliberately create an environment that will make activities of the clubs more sustainable.

Amakomhene

The Amakomhene, Nana Mensah Asare commended the Lions for the various roles they continue to play in putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society.

He said he had followed the work of the organisation for some time now and have had the occasion to work with them in the area of the environment.

Nana Mensah Asare said he was still available to work with the Lions on humanitarian issues.

The District Governor

Presenting her report, Lion Miss Baaba Hudson announced that right after the Akosombo Dam spillage, the district mobilised resources and went to the aid of the affected residents.

In addition, she said the district sought support from its international unit Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) that supports projects and received further support, which also went to the victims.

She announced that the District currently has a membership of 1,300 and hopes to add about 70 more before the end of its service year this June 30, 2024.

Charter presentation

During the period under review, she said the district, which comprises 46 Clubs which are spread throughout the country, formed one additional Club known as the Hohoe Unique Lions Club and presented it with its Charter to officially welcome the Club into the Lions Family.

Lion Baaba Hudson who is a former Editor of the Business Desk of the Daily Graphic and a former acting Editor of The Mirror, noted that there had been increased interest in leadership training programmes by members.

She said marketing made significant strides in enhancing brand awareness and ensuring brand consistency across all communication channels.

EMY Africa Awards

The District Governor announced that the District was honoured during the 8th Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards ceremony held in October last year as the Best Humanitarian Group of the Year.

Advertisement

Installation

The First Vice District Governor, Lion Dr Helena Asamoah Hassan was installed as the District Governor Elect for the next Lions Service Year.