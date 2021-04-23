Legon: Man falls from 4th floor of Sarbah Hall

The authorities of the University of Ghana have called for calm after a man believed to be a national service person, reportedly fell from the 4th floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall to the ground.
He is reportedly receiving medical care at the Legon Hospital.
He is said to have fallen from the fourth floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex A at dawn on Friday, April 23, 2021.
The Dean of Students, Prof Godfred Bokpin has called for calm and said investigations were underway to establish what really happened and that the facts would be put out.
"What has happened has happened, but the issue is being investigated, the police, the hall authorities, we are all involved trying to get to the bottom of it, but whilst we are at that, we will urge every student to be calm and keep to their core activities..., and they should not feed into the rumour going round but very soon an official communication will be issued by the university."
The victim, whom some have identified as Wahab Abdulai, is said to have slipped and fallen from the balcony.
He is expected to be transferred from the Legon Hospital to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.