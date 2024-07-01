Previous article: Children between six and 14 years to be issued with Ghana cards for free [VIDEO]

Leading American Bar Association celebrates 40th anniversary in Ghana

News Desk Report Jul - 01 - 2024 , 20:28

Ghana's reputation as a hub for African American heritage has received a further boost as a leading American Bar Association announced its 40th anniversary celebrations in Accra.

The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) is a unified, citywide association of Black and other minority lawyers in the New York metropolitan area, with members in all five boroughs.

Founded on July 5, 1984, the MBBA was created from the merger of the Harlem Lawyers Association and the Bedford Stuyvesant Lawyers Association.

As one of the largest organizations of Black attorneys in New York State, the MBBA continues the rich legacy of its two predecessor organizations by providing a voice for Black legal professionals in the communities it serves. In 2017, the Bronx Black Bar Association merged with the MBBA, strengthening its reach and impact in the borough.

Today, the MBBA comprises mostly Black and minority attorneys in large and small law firms, solo practitioners, all levels of government, academia, corporations, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and the judiciary.

Speaking to this reporter about the trip, the President of the MBBA, Carl Forbes Jr., said, "We chose Ghana to mark our 40th anniversary celebration as a mark of respect and commemoration of our heritage, giving our members a chance to connect with our roots. This trip has become a pilgrimage of sorts and allows us to also celebrate Ghana's unique link with the United States and African Americans. After all, we know that the founding President of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, was heavily influenced by his time in the United States, including significant periods in Harlem. So far, we have enjoyed the legendary hospitality of Ghana."

The Coordinator of the trip, Tanya Blocker, mentioned that the Association will visit several points of interest in Ghana, with the delegation especially looking forward to their time in Cape Coast.

The association will also commemorate its 40th anniversary milestone, to the day, on the 4th of July with a cocktail event with Ghanaian lawyers and jurists.

Ghana is regarded a key destination for tourism from the African Diaspora.

It is particularly popular with African Americans seeking to connect with their heritage, on account of it preserved historical artefacts.