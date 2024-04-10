Latex Foam donates to Chief Imam towards Eid ul Fitr

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Apr - 10 - 2024 , 11:24

High rated foam manufacturer, Latex Foam, yesterday donated 50 bags of rice and unspecified amount of cash to the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, towards this year's Eid ul Fitr celebration.

A two-man delegation from the company, led by the Export Manager, Dr Yakubu Diomande and Salis Nuhu from the Sales Department, presented the items on behalf of the company during a courtesy call on the Chief Imam at his residence in Accra.

The delegation was received by the Protocol Officer of the Chief Imam, Alhaji Latif Abdulsalam and the Spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheik Armiyawo Shaibu.

The gesture, which had become part of the company’s yearly commitment towards the Chief Imam’s office, forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Imam, Sheik Shaibu acknowledged the yearly visits of Latex Foam and the company’s kind gesture to the Muslim community in the country.

He said, “We are grateful to Latex Foam for this donation. I am praying that in all your endeavours, may Allah bless every dimension of your business.”

He said the Chief Imam was very appreciative of the continued support of Latex Foam in all Muslim celebrations.

Presenting the items, Dr Diomande said the donation was to support the office of the Chief Imam, as well as to deepen the relationship between the company and the Chief Imam’s office.

He said the company highly regards the office of the National Chief Imam due to its role in the promotion of peace in the country, particularly promoting religious tolerance among the various faiths.

“Donating to the Chief Imam’s office has always been a pleasure,” he said.

Dr Diomande used the occasion to wish Muslims across the country and beyond, a fruitful celebration.