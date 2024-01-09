Korle Bu renal patients appeal for more dialysis machines and consumables

Citi News Jan - 09 - 2024 , 09:45

Kidney patients undergoing treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) are urgently seeking support from to both governmental and non-governmental institutions for assistance in acquiring additional dialysis machines and consumables for the facility.

Financial constraints in May 2023 led to closure of the renal unit's outpatient department, resulting in the tragic death of 19 patients.

Although the department has since been reopened, it continues to grapple with logistical challenges.

The president of the Renal Patients Association, Baffuor Kojo Ahenkorah, emphasised the urgent need for additional machines and consumables to ease strain on Korle Bu Renal Unit.

“Now, all the pressure is concentrated in the cabin, including both ward cases and outpatient department (OPD). If we had additional machines here, it could alleviate the strain. Currently, we are in the process of reaching out to various organizations, and we plan to submit requests for assistance with more machines.”