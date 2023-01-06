KONNECT App launched to assist Locals, tourists explore Ghana

Zubaida Abdel-Rahman, pioneer and renowned Ghanaian food blogger also known as the Profession Foodie, has team up with Nii Lankwei Bannerman and Henry Kumi to launch a game-changing app, Konnect Ghana to help locals and tourists explore and enjoy Ghana.
The new revolutionary app, according to the curators is a one-stop source for all information on enjoying and exploring Ghana and will help clear the confusion for tourists and locals.
Konnect Ghana with a wealth of 400 carefully curated bars, restaurants, lounges, events, tour packages, and more within Accra and the immediate surrounding areas, the app allows users to tailor their experience to their specific needs.
Konnect GH offers real-time reviews, price ranges, ratings, menus, and contact details, as well as a personalization option that allows users to save their favorite places and collect rewards and discounts.
The app also features geo-tags that link directly to Google Maps and an "Experience" option that could benefit from more obvious and descriptive activity listings.
The team behind Konnect GH includes foodie and travel influencer Zubaidah Abdel-Rahman, Nii Lankwei Bannerman, who heads app development, and Henry Kumi, Director of Client Relations at Roc Nation Sports.