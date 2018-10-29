KNUST Vice Chancellor Obiri Danso asked to step aside

BY: graphic.com.gh
Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso
Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso

The Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Kwasi Obiri Danson, has been asked to step aside.

He has, thus, been asked to hand over to the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson.

Confirming the new development in the wake of student demonstrations last week, the Press Secretary to the Education Minister, Rodney Nkrumah Boateng, said government issued the directive that Professor Obiri Danso should step aside.

Read also

Govt adds TEWU, UTAG members to KNUST interim council

Minority condemns dissolution of KNUST council

Seven-member IMC takes charge of KNUST

“The Vice-Chancellor has been asked to handover to the Pro Vice-Chancellor… it is a government decision the NCTE [National Council on Tertiary Education] merely communicated it.”

Government last week dissolved the Governing Council of the university and in its place inaugurated a seven-member interim committee tasked to manage the day-to-day affairs of the KNUST after the school was shut down indefinitely following violent student protests.


 