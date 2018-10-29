KNUST Vice Chancellor Obiri Danso asked to step aside

The Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Kwasi Obiri Danson, has been asked to step aside
.
Confirming the new development in the wake of student demonstrations last week, the Press Secretary to the Education Minister, Rodney Nkrumah Boateng, said government issued the directive that Professor Obiri Danso should step aside.
“The Vice-Chancellor has been asked to handover to the Pro Vice-Chancellor… it is a government decision the NCTE [National Council on Tertiary Education] merely communicated it.”