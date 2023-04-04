KNUST, MIG provides affordable accredited courses to youth in Zongo and inner cities

Emmanuel Bruce Apr - 04 - 2023 , 15:31

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has partnered with Maxwell Investments Group to provide affordable accredited courses to empower youth in the Zongo and Inner-Cities.

The Presidential Coordinator of the Zongo & Inner-Cities Development Secretariat under the Office of the President, Mr Ben Abdallah Banda, whoc disclosed this at a business forum in Accra. said the collaboration would help equip the youth in these communities with the skills to compete in today's world.

"In promoting literacy and fostering a comprehensive and inclusive development strategy for our nation, Maxwell Investments Group has partnered KNUST to provide affordable accredited courses that will empower the youth of the zongo and inner cities and equip them with the skills necessary to succeed.

“Participants in the program will receive KNUST-accredited certificates signed by the Vice Chancellor, guaranteeing that the skills they have acquired during their studies are recognized and valued,” he stated.

He said accreditation gotten from these courses would give them a competitive edge in the job market and open doors to new opportunities.

Business forum

The business forum which was organised by Maxwell Investment’s Group (MIG) was held under the theme “Avenues to Manoeuver During an Economic Downturn”.

The CEO of MIG, Dr Maxwell Ampong, said the next edition of the business forum would focus on scaling entrepreneurial success through collaboration and sustainability.

“The next edition will focus on building upon the success of the first edition and emphasizing the importance of collaboration and sustainability in entrepreneurship.

“The theme reflects the commitment of Maxwell Investments Group and the Zongo & Inner Cities Development Secretariat (ZICDS) to fostering a supportive ecosystem that empowers the current and the next generation of entrepreneurs to create lasting change and drive economic growth,” he stated.

By highlighting the need for cooperative efforts and sustainable practices, he said the MIG Business Forums aims to encourage entrepreneurs to work together, share resources, and embrace eco-friendly business models for the benefit of the entire community.