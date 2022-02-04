Kessben Foundation supports Appiatse disaster victims

The Kessben Outreach Foundation has presented a cheque for GH¢50,000 and assorted items, including food, to the victims of the Appiatse explosion towards their upkeep and rehabilitation.
The items included 55 bales of used clothing, buckets, bags of rice and sugar, assorted drinks, sanitary towels, bathing towels and sponges, cooking utensils and plates, washing and bathing soaps, all worth GH¢100,000.
The explosion at Appiatse led to the loss of 14 lives, with 96 people injured.
The Programmes Director of Kessben Outreach Foundation, Mr Samuel Adu Boakye, made the donation on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kessben Group of Companies, Mr Kwabena Kesse, to the Chief Executive of the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, Dr Isaac Dasmani.
Relief package
Mr Adu Boakye said the relief package was to cushion the impact of the tragedy on the community and surviving families.
He gave an assurance that Kessben Outreach Foundation would offer additional support as the government sought to rebuild the Appiatse township.
He also appealed to benevolent society and individuals to come to the aid of the victims with both material and logistical support.
Dr Dasmani expressed gratitude to the foundation for the support “at this crucial time”.
The ceremony was attended by the chiefs and elders of the area and the Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Francis Abeiku Yankah.