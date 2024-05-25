Next article: THROWBACK: Where were your letters flying to?

Kenya: CCTV reveals how a lion took a dog from a family home at night [VIDEO]

BBC May - 25 - 2024 , 06:04

The rottweiler [dog] had been with the family for nearly two years and left her twin behind.



CREDIT: BBC pic.twitter.com/FrUFpPpPqG May 25, 2024

