Kantanka Automobile delivers 17 pickups to NIA

Kantanka Automobile Company Limited has delivered the first tranche of 17 pickup trucks to the National Identification Authority (NIA) to enhance operations.
The NIA took delivery of the Kantanka Omama brand of vehicles as the first batch of the 85 trucks expected to be supplied under a three-tranche purchase agreement at a ceremony in Accra.
The procurement arrangement by the NIA is in compliance with the government’s directive for the various state agencies, authorities and enterprises to patronise made-in-Ghana brands or locally manufactured products.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the presentation exercise, the Communications Manager, Kantanka Automobile, Mr Akwesi Kurnchie, indicated that his outfit had demonstrated over the years that it had the determination to innovate and produce essential goods for the country.
He said Kantanka Omama Pickup trucks would enhance the operations of the NIA in the district officers across the 16 regions of the country.
“Kantanka Omama has been carefully engineered for off-road performance and efficiency. With a built-in 4x4 system, you can manoeuvre any road condition with ease and less effort,” Mr Kurnchie said.
“These cars are really made for the Ghanaian terrain,” he added.
He said the model had the capacity to aid the day-to-day operations efficiently with its low fuel consumption capacity.
About Kantanka
Kantanka Automobile Company Limited specialises in the manufacturing of on-road and off-road vehicles that meet the rough nature of the Ghanaian and African terrain.
The Kantanka range of cars includes both saloon and four-wheel drive vehicles.