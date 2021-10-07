JVA trains installers on new technologies

A security company has advised the public to be mindful of happenings in their neighbourhoods to help track the activities of criminals.
According to JVA Technologies, some level of awareness and self-consciousness among the public could help in exposing dangers in the system to thwart the intentions of potential criminals.
The Chief Training Officer of JVA, Mr Gavin Bullford, gave the advice at a training session organised by the company in partnership with Wire Weaving Industries for electric fencing installers on new JVA technology range.
The training was to equip the installers with hands-on experience on how to install and programme the new JVA Wifi Cloud Router that enables the user to communicate with energiser from a phone or a PC.
Training programme
The installers were being trained on a number of security systems, including the Roboguard intruder, which is designed to detect motion of intruders and wirelessly transmit information to an alarm system.
JVA Technologies is one of the world’s leading concerns in the security electric fencing market.
Crime situation
The Head of Repairs of JVA, Mr Shadley Swartz, said crime had taken on some level of sophistication, and, therefore, urged the public to maximise their security options without compromising their safety.
He said it was, therefore, important for members of the public to utilise the services of professionals, including installers and trusted companies, to enhance the security of their property, homes and families.
The training programme was the second in a series that JVA and Wire Weaving Industries had organised for installers on JVA installation systems in Ghana, this year.
Wire Weaving Industries is the sole distributor of JVA products in Ghana.