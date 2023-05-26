John Mahama slams Nana Akomea over ex-gratia comments

Former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has addressed a request made by Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), who urged him to refrain from accepting ex-gratia payments from the state.

During an appearance on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Nana Akomea expressed his intention to demonstrate his stance on abolishing ex-gratia when Mahama returns to power.

In response to Akomea's remarks, Mahama took to Twitter on Friday to clarify that he does not accept ex-gratia. He stated that he receives a monthly pension instead, which contradicts Akomea's claim.

He tweeted: "My friend Nana Akomea. Really sad what politics can do to a fine mind! I don't take ex-gratia. I receive a monthly pension".

Ex-gratia payments are typically provided to public officials or political officeholders when they leave their positions.

Nana Akomea's comments came on the backdrop of Mr Mahama's statement at the launch of his presidential campaign towards Election 2024 last month when he said one of the first things he will do as President will be the scrapping of the payment of ex-gratia for members of the Executive under Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution. Article 71 public office holders include members of the Executive, Parliament and the Judiciary.

Mr Mahama said he will earnestly in 2025 initiate the necessary constitutional steps towards its removal for members of the Executive.

For those in the other arms of government, he said the necessary steps will be taken to persuade members to also accept for ex-gratia payment to be scrapped.

His reason is that it is a burden on the public purse and the removal is therefore to ensure the judicious use of public funds.

"The payments of ex gratia to members of the Executive under Article 71will be scrapped And the necessary constitutional steps to abolish that payment will start in earnest in 2025... persuading the other arms of government other than the Executive to accept the removal of these ex gratia members," he said.